Mayor Ward Optimistic About Hospital, Expects Info This Week

Town of Linden Mayor Wess Ward is optimistic about finding a company to re-open Perry Community Hospital, but he admits that it’s far from a done deal, and many questions have to be answered and details worked out.

Mayor Ward told the Review that he is expecting vital information from a New Jersey group of potential investors and doctors mid-week, and that after a story by Blake Farmer on WPLN last week, another group has expressed interest in offering local medical services.

Perry Community Hospital has been closed since noon the Friday after Thanksgiving 2020 when owner Jason Weil of Expertus Health, LLC suddenly suspended all services, telling the state and the public that it was a temporary closure of a few months as the company worked to get its financial affairs in order.

But, the hospital has remained closed with no announced plan for a re-opening.

Expertus had taken ownership only eight months earlier.

Complicating the situation even more is a lawsuit filed against Expertus by former owner Nelandes Coles, owner of Nelmed Holdings, that claims Expertus did not pay the final $200,000 of the $500,000 purchase price due in late 2020.

Nelmed came under scrutiny by Blue Cross/Blue Shield which claimed the hospital under Coles’ ownership (which began in 2018) fraudulently over-billed the insurance provider by $5 million.

The matter has been in arbitration since 2019 following a Blue Cross audit that revealed “a dramatic……………

