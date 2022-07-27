JOAN LEDBETTER HOLDER

Mrs. Holder, 84, of Linden, died Friday July 15, 2022 at her residence. A funeral service was held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Billy Copeland and Brent Hinson officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Sam L

edbetter and Lossie Hinson Ledbetter. She was a 1956 graduate of Linden High School, where she was a member of the basketball team. She was the Public Health Nurse at the Perry County Health Department for several years, and one of the first to take the test for Nursing Home Administrators. From 1967 to 1974, she and

her husband were the first leasers and administrators of Perry County Nursing Home, then were administrators of Lewis County Manor in Hohenwald. She was presently Assistant Administrator/RN at Perry County Nursing Home. She was a member of Linden First United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kennith Waine Holder; a son, Donald Waine Holder; and a granddaughter, Brandy Mathis. Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Jo Mathis, and a grandson, Zach Mathis, both of Linden.