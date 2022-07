——————————————————————————————

PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

P.O. BOX 77

LINDEN, TN 37096

931-589-2025

GENERAL ELECTION NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN IN COMPLIANCE WITH T.C.A. 2-12-111 THAT THERE WILL BE A GENERAL ELECTION HELD IN PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2022. THE PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE IS LOCATED AT 113 FACTORY STREET. P.O. BOX 77, LINDEN, TENNESSEE, 37096-0077. TELEPHONE (931)-589-2025. OFFICE HOUSE: MON.-FRI. 9:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2022 IS THE LAST DAY PRIOR TO THE ELECTION THAT A PERSON MAY REGISTER TO VOTE.

PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

BRENT HINSON, CHAIRPERSON

LINDA KRUEGER, SECRETARY

ROB ERISMAN, MEMBER

WAYNE SWINDLE, MEMBER

TERRY RICHARDSON, MEMBER

GAYE G. TREADWELL, A.O.E

B 7/27