Early Voting Period Ends This Saturday at Noon

As of this past Saturday at noon, 559 registered Perry County voters had cast early ballots, either by personal appearance or by mail, in the upcoming August 4 election.

Voters can still cast ballots early in the state and federal primary and state, county, and municipal general election through this Saturday, July 30, at noon.

“Perry County voters need to be aware that the August ballot is longer than we normally see and will take additional time to complete,” said Gaye Treadwell, Administrator of Elections.

“In this election you’ll have the opportunity to choose which candidates will advance to the general election in November, to retain or replace judges and elect Perry County candidates.”

Early voting runs until Saturday, July 30. Voting hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 to 11:30a,m,, and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9:00 to noon.

Perry County residents can view sample ballots on the Secretary of State’s website GoVoteTN.gov and the GoVoteTNapp.TheGoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.

Perry County voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot before they head to the polls. Reviewing your ballot and deciding how you will vote can reduce your time at the polls.

“With the longer ballot in this election, I encourage Perry County voters to make your voice heard during our state’s generous early voting period,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

“Casting your ballot early and reviewing your ballot before you go can reduce the amount of time it takes to vote.”

Perry County voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired.

A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable.

For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.

For more information about early voting and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Perry County Election Commission:931-589-2025.

The local Election Commission office is located in Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden.