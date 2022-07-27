Dawson Is County Commission Candidate in Fourth District

Thomas Dawson, a candidate for the Perry County Commission, representing the Fourth District, subject to the August 4, 2022 election, released the following statement to voters:

“I was born in Lobelville and have lived in Perry County for over twenty-five years on Russell Creek with the rest of my family. My grandparents, C.T. and Peggy Easley, started Reliable Products back in 1969, and it is still going strong today in the community.

“My mother is Cherian Easley of Lobelville and my father is Dale Dawson of White Bluff. I have two children and three grandchildren.

“I am a local business owner since 2000, Dawson’s Logging & Tree Service, and I am always willing to…

………..FOR COMPLETE STORY & PHOTO, PLEASE READ 7.27.22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…..