CITY OF LOBELVILLE MONTHLY MEETING By Editor | July 27, 2022 | 0 The City of Lobelville monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 5:00p.m., at City Hall. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices