BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING By Editor | July 27, 2022 | 0 The Perry County Budget Committee will meet tomorrow, Thursday, July 28, and Monday, August 1, 2022, 5:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices