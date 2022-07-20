YAHNKE SEEKS GOP COMMITTEE CHAIR FOR 25TH SENATE DISTRICT

Perry County resident Steve Yahnke is a candidate for GOP State Executive Committee Chair for the 25th Senatorial District. He released the following statement to voters:

“Greetings. My name is Steve Yahnke, and I’m asking you to vote for me for the Tennessee Republican Party State Executive Committee Chair for the 25th Senatorial District.

“I know that title is a mouthful and that most of us know very little about that position. It is an administrative position that helps to manage the Republican party across the state. There are 33 senatorial districts across in Tennessee and each district has two representatives, one man and one woman.

“The 25th senatorial district includes Perry, Decatur, Henderson, Madison, Dyer, Crockett, and Lake Counties. It stretches from Linden all the way to Reelfoot Lake.

“The committee’s role is to create bylaws that govern the Republican party across Tennessee and to settle any disputes ….

