SCHWENDIMANN IS UNOPPOSED FOR DISTRICT ATTORNEY IN NEW 32ND

Lewis County Attorney Hans Schwendimann will be unopposed in the August 4 election as the first District Attorney General of the new 32nd Judicial District, covering Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties. In announcing his candidacy, Schwendimann stated:

“As I embark on assuming what I consider the greatest responsibility that a person can have to his or her fellow citizens, I humbly ask for your support and vote of confidence on August 4 as your District Attorney.

“In this historic election, the voters of Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties will have an opportunity to elect local residents as District Attorney General, Circuit Judge, and Public Defender. For decades, our elected officials in the court system have been from the more-populated Williamson County. As a result of the creation of the 32nd Judicial District, Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties will finally have local representation in these elected offices.

“I am a lifelong resident of Lewis County and the son of Judy Bates McClearen and the late Don Schwendimann, a local attorney and former prosecutor in Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties from 1982-1998.

“I am married to my high school sweetheart, the former Brittany Barber, with whom I have two amazing daughters: Ava, age eight, and Isla, age two. They are my biggest fans, as I am of them. We are members of the Hohenwald Methodist Church, where I currently serve as the Lay Leader.

“I am proud to say that I am deeply rooted in all three counties in our district, from my Schwendimann family who were some of the first Swiss settlers in Hohenwald, to my Bates family who held some of the first land grants in southern Hickman County, and to my Whitwell family who first settled in Hickman County and then moved to Perry County, where my third great-grandfather served as a Reconstruction-era judge.

“Serving in the role of District Attorney is more than a job to me. It is a personal mission and ………

