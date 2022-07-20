MILLER IS CANDIDATE FOR PERRY COUNTY COMMISION, DISTRICT 2

Dale “Mr. Dale” Miller is a candidate for a four-year term on the Perry County Commission, representing the Second District, on the August 4, 2022 ballot. He released the following statement to voters:

“This is to announce formally I, Dale Hemmerly Miller, have met the requirements to be placed on the August 4 ballot seeking election as the County Commissioner of the second district.

“A native Tennessean, my wife, Susan, and I have been married for 44 years. We have two grown married daughters and a handsome grandson age five.

“Our motto has always been, ‘Keep Perry County—Perry County.’ Our love for all things Perry County is limitless as we love the people and the Gem of Tennessee, Perry County, we live in. We believe that Perry County is a special place where quality of life with outdoors recreation, low property taxes, and great neighbors abound.

“Since moving here I have had the great pleasure of serving the county as Assistant Librarian for our Linden Library for two years. While there it was my pleasure to serve fellow countians with books, tax forms, c….

