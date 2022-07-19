BUFFALO RIVER RAMPAGE IS THIS SATURDAY!!

The bigger and better Buffalo River Rampage Festival 2022 will take place this Saturday, July 23, at Buffalo River Resort, 3520 Highway 13 North, Lobelville.

“If it floats, it boats” is the motto of the Rampage Regatta, a timed five-mile race and flotilla. The first entries will launch at 9:00 a.m., but entries accepted until 11:00. This year, any flotation device may be used in the competition. Prizes for fastest time and most creative/best in show. Entry fee is $50.

At 11:30 a.m., compete in a kayak race, with divisions for men, women, junior, and modified. Entry fee is $35, with cash payouts to first place finishers.

Also on the agenda—a cornhole tourney for two-person teams with a guaranteed cash payout of $500 to the winning team, and cash prizes also to second and third.

And don’t forget to sponsor a rubber duck in that popular race. The cost to enter is $5 per duck.

All day long, enjoy bouncy castle for the kids, live music, food trucks, and beverages.

Presenting sponsors are Buffalo River Resort, Bank of Perry County, King Tire & Auto, City of Lobelville, All Around Underground, FirstBank, and the Perry County Chamber of Commerce.

Community sponsors are The Frame Shop, Dixielands Glory LLC, Farm Bureau Insurance, The Moore Firm, The Gutter Crew, and Buffalo River Review.

For info: Chamber at 931-589-2453, or Buffalo River Resort, 931-593-2000.