TATUM SEEKING RE-ELECTION BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBER

Fifth District Board of Education member Phillip Tatum is seeking re-election to that post for a third term. He released the following statement to voters:

“I, Phillip Tatum, would like to take this opportunity to announce my candidacy as incumbent of the Board of Education for the Fifth District of Perry County.

“I am a graduate of Perry County High School, Columbia State Community College, Middle Tennessee State University, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, and the University of Kansas Medical Center with graduation being held in Washington, DC. I am currently pursuing a doctoral degree in nursing with an emphasis in Executive Leadership.

“I am employed at Perry County Medical Center, Inc. where I have been working the past 16 years, first as a Family Nurse Practitioner and now as the Chief Executive Officer.

“It is my wish to continue the course of our goals set by the Board of Education, as Perry County Schools becomes a highly achieving school system ensuring success for all students.

“I believe that the foundation of a strong community is built upon a strong educational system. The involvement, support, and encouragement of the community play a vital role in the success of the system.

“It is my belief that …………..

