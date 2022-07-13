JOEY MACKIN RUNNING FOR LINDEN ALDERMAN

Joey Mackin is running for the unexpired term of the late Richard Jones, on the Town of Linden Board of Aldermen, Ward Three. He released the following statement to voters:

“My name is Joey Mackin, and I would like to announce my candidacy for Linden Alderman in the August 4 election.

“I have been citizen of Perry County and lived in the same ward my entire life. I am married to Brittany Mackin who is a teacher at Linden Elementary. We are expecting our first baby in October.

“I have owned and operated ……………..

