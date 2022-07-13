HOLDER IS CANDIDATE FOR PC GENERAL SESSIONS & JUVENILE COURT JUDGE

Attorney Tish Wilsdorf Holder is running for Perry County General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge. She released the following statement to voters:

“I am Tish Wilsdorf Holder, and I am running for General Sessions and Juvenile Judge. I grew up in Perry County on Cypress Creek. I graduated from Perry County High School, UT Martin, and earned a law degree from UT Knoxville. I am married to Colby Holder and we have two sons. We live in the White Oak community and enjoy fishing, hunting, and gardening with the kids.

“I have been a general practice attorney working mainly Perry, Lewis and Hickman County cases for almost 18 years, handling cases including …………..

……………FOR COMPLETE STORY & PHOTO, PLEASE READ 7/13/22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW……….