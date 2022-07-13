DEDRICK SEEKS RE-ELECTION AS ROAD SUPERINTENDENT

Perry County Road Superintendent Robert Dedrick released the following announcement of his candidacy for a fourth term in that office.

“Hello, my name is Robert L. Dedrick, and I am seeking my fourth term as Road Superintendent for Perry County. At the the end of August, I will have 12 years experience at this position.

“While in office, all of our wooden floor bridges have been replaced with concrete. During the winter months, we keep salt as best we can for the roads, mainly for dangerous hills, and also try to plow as many roads as possible. My workers sometimes work all night to keep roads as safe as they can.

“The last couple of years, it has been hard to get tanker trucks for black topping (chip & tar) of our roads, but we have been able to do a few roads under state-aid each year. We also help all the departments in our county, such as landfill, sheriff’s office, and schools. We have hauled lots of cover for landfills in order to keep them open, patched many potholes for the schools, and hauled rock and chert for the Sheriff’s Office.

