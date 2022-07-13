BRYAN DUNN (STEWART)

Mr. Dunn, 54, of Lexington, died Saturday, June 18, 2022. A funeral service was held Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Reed’s Chapel in Lexington, with burial at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Lexington. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Jerry W. Dunn and Judy E. Stewart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Yolanda Terrones. Survivors include his wife of thirty years, Jeanette Stewart of Lexington; a son Blake (Amber) Dunn; two grandchildren, Landen and Izzy Dunn; and sisters, Mary Dunn Mathis of Linden, and Angela (T.J.) Moody of Lexington; nephews, Justin (Joey) Dunn, Daniel Mathis, and Joshua (Emily) Mathis, all of Linden; and nieces, Erica (Cody) Hairrell and Haley Jimenez, both of Lexington.