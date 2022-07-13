BARBER RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION AS PC COMMISSIONER

County Commissioner Rodger Barber, currently representing the Third District, is running for re-election to another four-year term. Following is his announcement and statement to voters:

“My name is Rodger Barber, and I’m respectfully seeking re-election in the Third District as your County Commissioner. I’m the son of Rodge and Brownie Sue Barber of Short Creek. I’m the husband of Lisa Barber and have two wonderful children, Savannah and Jordan Barber.

“I was born and raised on Short Creek for 18-plus years before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps where I served for 24 years and was honorably retired in 2010. After being to many states and countries, I wanted to bring my family back to our roots and in a community of people I truly love.

“I’m respectfully seeking re-election to continue as your elected voice for the Third District County Commissioner. As a representative of your voice, I’m always available to you, no matter time or date, to listen to your concerns and needs. I’m here to preserve your rights and freedoms as a Perry County citizen.

“I’m always engaged in the finances of this county which is funded by your hard-earned taxes. I will ensure that taxes used to provide needs and services for this county are not wasted. I will ensure the services to this county will be in the direct support of this county.

“As your commissioner, I will do everything in my power to preserve your way of life. I will do everything I can to prevent big government from trying to change how you see to raise your family and to live. I will continue to stay engaged, not only with the local leaders of this county, but also at the state level to keep the freedoms we all enjoy.

“I will continue to look for ways to save our citizens’ tax dollars as I’ve done since I was first sworn in as your commissioner. Since taking office in 2014, I’ve saved our citizens countless tax dollars. I did this through self-started personal ……………

