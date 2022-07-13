ANN DUNCAN EDWARDS

Mrs. Edwards, 89, of Linden, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly. A funeral service was held Sunday, July 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Dr. Stan Vespie officiating. Burial was at DePriest Cemetery on Duncan’s Circle. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Robert Edward Duncan and Myra Doyle Duncan. She was a homemaker most of her life; in the 1960s she worked in the food service department for United Airlines. She was a member of the Tom’s Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Clay Edwards; a granddaughter, Tracy Malyszek; sisters, Lucille Strickland and Mary Barber; and a brother, Bobby Duncan. Survivors include her children, Wanda Lee of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Janice (Rick) Blaze of Brandon, Mississippi, and Tim (Keith Hayes) Edwards of Linden; grandchildren, Kenny (Melissa) Lee, Matt (Melissa) Lee, and Jessie (Allen) Luke; great grandchildren, Joseph and Caraline Cammarata, Hudson and Harper Lee, Grace Lee, Katlyn (Nick) Koppitch, and Atticus Luke, great, great granddaughter, Olivia Koppitch; sisters, Lavinia (Billy Ray) Dabbs of Lobelville and Linda (David) Riley of Hohenwald.