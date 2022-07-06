HOT DAYS – COOL CONTEST – For Your Chance to WIN $100 Off Your Electric Bill

A new contest beginning in this issue of the Review could knock $100 off your summer electric bill.

All you have to do to be eligible for the weekly drawing is clip the entry form in this paper, drop it off at the newspaper office (115 South Mill, Linden) by the deadline, and you could be a winner in “Hot Days Cool Contest.”

The contest will run for four weeks in July. Each week one winner will receive $100 paid directly to their MLEC account. See the promo in this paper for full rules and details.

The “Hot Days Cool Contest” is sponsored by Duncan’s Ace Hardware, Bank of Perry County, FirstBank, Marrs Logging, Attorney-at-Law Katerina Moore, and Attorney-at-Law Tish Holder.