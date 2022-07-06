Free Backpack & School Supplies Tuesday at City Park in Linden

Save the Children and its corporate partners continue to promote that “Summer’s Better with Books” by hitting the road on a nationwide bus tour.

The bus will stop in Perry County, at Linden City Park, next Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., bringing fun activities, games, and essential resources to kids in need.

Those attending will receive a free backpacks full of school supplies and other materials.

Save the Children launched its annual “100 Days of Reading” to give children fun ways to keep reading and learning this summer, while also helping provide support and resources to kids in rural America most impacted by inequality.

Children living in rural poverty face significant, persistent and unique challenges such as hunger, low educational outcomes, and lack of access to opportunity.

Every day, Save the Children works to ensure these children have a healthy, strong foundation to thrive as learners and in life.

“No matter where summer takes you, it’s better with a book. But nearly two out of three low-income kids don’t have any books in their homes,” said Betsy Zorio, Vice President of U.S. Programs for Save the Children.

“And we know children who own books are 20 percent more likely to be more proficient readers. That’s why Save the Children is so grateful to our partners and supporters for helping us ensure kids who need it the most are able to have access to books.”

“As a family company with an acute focus on equipping and enabling future generations, SC Johnson is proud to support Save the Children’s 100 Days of Reading campaign,” said Alan VanderMolen, Chief Communications Officer at SC Johnson.

“It’s critically important that we find innovative ways to make reading fun and engaging, which is why we wholeheartedly believe in the impact this campaign will have on children across the U.S.”

Supporters can find educational tips and activities at SavetheChildren.org/READ to help ensure the children in their lives continue engaging in reading and stay active all summer long.

At that website, children and families can access a library of activities and word games featuring their favorite characters from beloved children’s books.

“T.J.Maxx is proud to be a longtime supporter of Save the Children’s literacy efforts in the US, including the ‘100 Days of Reading’ campaign, which we believe has been very impactful in supporting and improving the lives of children in need,” said Katherine Beede, T.J.Maxx Senior Vice President & Director of Marketing.

“The summer months create a need and an opportunity to keep children engaged with reading and learning, and Save the Children has once again created a program that we believe will serve the community in important ways.”

Supporters can also join Save the Children’s political advocacy arm—Save the Children Action Network—in their efforts by asking policymakers to expand access to home visiting programs.

Home visits are offered to at-risk families from pregnancy through their child’s entry into kindergarten, ensuring children have the best start in life.

A key component of many home visits is reading—making sure children have access to books and literacy from early on, and encouraging families to read with their children on a daily basis.

“100 Days of Reading” is generously presented by T.J.Maxx, SC Johnson, Penguin Random House, Brightly, Good360, Vooks, Mattel and Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures—as well as HarperCollins Publishers, Nickelodeon, Once Upon a Farm, Amazon, The Amy Krouse Rosenthal Foundation, Teddy Grahams, Zulily, American Girl, Kinder, Sunrays, Encantos, IKEA U.S., and media partners Discovery RISE and SAGAFTRA Foundation’s Storyline Online.

To learn more, visit SavetheChildren.org/READ.

For more information about the stop in Perry County, please visit the Perry County Community Collaborative Facebook page for updates and detailed information. #PerryReady2Learn.