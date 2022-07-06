Letters Sought to Keep Kilpatrick’s Murderer Behind Bars

The daughter of a slain Perry County woman is hoping the public can help in her efforts to keep the murderer behind bars.

Carolyn Kilpatrick was shot to death at her Highway 412 West home on August 29, 1988, Her convicted killer, Chad Swatzell, has been incarcerated since that day, after he turned himself into authorities and confessed.

Now, Swatzell is again up for parole. His impending hearing is set for Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Valerie Kilpatrick Lindsey is asking Perry County residents: “Please help me flood the board of parole with opposition letters to keep Chad Swatzell incarcerated. All letters are read and have an impact in the voting process.”

Letters can be mailed to TN Board of Parole, Attn: Victim Services Division, 500 James Robertson Parkway, Davy Crockett Tower, 4th Floor, Nashville, TN 37243.

Letters must be signed and dated, and contain the following information: Attn: Doreisha Davis, Victim Services Director, RE: Chad Swatzell, TOMIS: 00131500.

Because the hearing date is fast approaching, it might be best to e-mail to victim.witness@tn.gov, or fax to 615-253-5677.

If you would like to fax your letter, please stop by the Buffalo River Review office and the letter will be transmitted for free.

Carolyn Kilpatrick was only 41 years old at the time of her murder.

Swatzell was 16 when he committed the crime; he was convicted of first degree murder and given a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years, as well as a four-year sentence for attempted robbery. Prosecutors could not seek the death penalty because of his age.

His last parole hearing was in January of this year; the parole board denied his request and ordered that Swatzell continue “correctional treatment, medical care, or vocational or other training” to “enhance the offender’s capacity to lead a law-abiding life” when released at a later date, and that he undergo a psychological evaluation, and complete a cognitive behavior intervention program.

Swatzell turned 50 in January of this year.0