Q&A With General Sessions Judge Candidates

To provide information for voters in the upcoming August 4, 2022 election, the Buffalo River Review asked General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge candidates Tish Wilsdorf Holder and incumbent Judge Katerina V. Moore to respond to five questions. Their answers appear here verbatim as they were submitted. The candidates were required to limit each of the five answers to 300 words.

—————

Question One: The judgeship you are pursuing is essentially a part-time position, allowing you to maintain a private law practice in addition to judicial duties. How will you balance public service with private practice and set priorities?

HOLDER: “This is a crucial question for part-time Judge’s position. I will prioritize the Judge’s position. I have been in the process of transitioning my practice away from more contested and time-involved family law cases to more of a transactional/real estate/probate practice which I believe will allow me to be flexible for the duties of the Judge’s position. As with any job, it is important to have a routine of how to handle the day but be flexible to handle things that come up. Also, it is important to know when to say no to things. I feel like as a full-time lawyer, mother, and wife I have sharpened my skills on being able to balance all my duties. I also have a staff that has worked with me for years and family support that go above and beyond to help me be able to do all the things I’m committed to do.”

MOORE: “Over the past eight years, my judgeship has been my main priority and not a part-time position. To be an effective General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge requires one’s complete dedication on and off the bench and that is what I have done. Whether it’s the time I spent in Court or in the middle of the night when issuing an arrest or search warrant at the Sherriff’s Office; whether I was searching for substance abuse recovery services or establishing new programs; whether I was talking to Perry County students about subjects of personal success and education or online safety or reading books to younger students; or whether I was representing Perry County on a State level to assure that our needs were properly addressed or volunteering with various non-profit organizations, I have been doing all of this because that is what true public services looks like in my mind.

“To do all of that and still maintain my private practice, The Moore Firm, requires my focus and dedication, and assistance of a great team. My office has been located in the heart of Linden, Tennessee, across from the Courthouse, for the past twelve years. That proximity allows me to respond quickly to time sensitive matters. My team at the Courthouse and private office work well together and are always aware of my schedule and whereabouts. To be accessible, my personal cell phone number, which stays on 24/7, has been shared with the Courthouse staff, local law enforcement, THP, DCS, School Administrations, and others; and I answer my calls no matter the time of the day or day of the week. Additional safeguards in my private office include vigorous conflict checks and eliminating certain practice areas altogether to avoid potential conflicts of interest while serving as the Judge.”

—————

Question Two: The post you are seeking is an eight-year term—twice as long as any other local office. In your opinion, why do you think the term is this long and how does such a lengthy period in office affect your decisions?

HOLDER: “First, let me say that I do not agree with…………..

……………FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 6/29/22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…………..