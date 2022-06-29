PCYC Conducting School Supply Drive

Perry County Youth Centers is collecting donations of new school supplies now through July 15 that will be distributed to local students.

Look for donation boxes at the public libraries in Lobelville and Linden, Linden City Hall, The Moore Firm, and Perry County Collaborative Learning Corner Book Bins.

Two distributions of collected supplies will be held Monday July 25: the first at the Perry County Public Library in Lobelville from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., and the

second at Azbill Community Center in Linden from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Both will precede a planned Summer Reading Program puppet show.

Linden Middle School is accepting donations of new or gently used school appropriate clothing, shoes, coats, school supplies, as well as individually packaged personal and feminine hygiene products. These items are used when students’ clothes are not in compliance with dress code, or when food or drink spills and other accidents occur.

All donations are greatly appreciated.