MARILYN WATTS LANCASTER

Mrs. Marilyn Watts Lancaster, age 68, of Wesley Chapel, FL, and formerly of Lobelville, TN, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Lancaster was born July 28, 1953, in Chamblee, GA, to Guy Maxwell Watts, Jr. and Bessie Mae McNeil Watts. She was married to James “Jim” Lancaster. She graduated from Wheeler High School in Marietta, GA in 1971 and earned her Associates Degree in Accounting. Marilyn worked for the Internal Revenue Service several years before retiring. She volunteered at the Perry County Humane Society, People for Animals, Perry County Animal Shelter, and Perry County Food Bank for several years. Survivors include 2 Stepchildren: Christopher Lancaster (Christine), Wesley Chapel, FL, Kasey Powell (Jason), Hendersonville, TN. Siblings: Guy Maxwell Watts, III, Marietta, GA, Martha Elizabeth Watts, Canton, GA, James William Watts (Kathy), Vidalia, GA, Grandchildren: James Walker Helms, Caroline Brette Helms, Addison Grace Lancaster, and Juliette Avery Lancaster; Several Nieces and Nephews. Preceded in death by husband: James “Jim” Lancaster and parents: Bessie and Guy Watts, Jr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Perry County Humane Society, P.O. Box 114, Linden, TN 37096 Telephone 931-589-5352 Email: perryhumane@gmail.com. There will be a public Graveside Service and Interment on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Walker Cemetery in Hurricane Mills, TN.