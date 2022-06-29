LEON HUGH “CHET” CHITTENDEN

Mr. Chittenden, 84, of Dickson, formerly of New Johnsonville, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson. A Masonic and funeral service was held Friday, June 24, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at Humphreys County Funeral Home Chapel, with Masonic brothers and Phil Corbin officiating. Burial was at Ebenezer Cemetery. He was bornin Lewiston, New York, the son of Victor and Annella Wilkes Chittenden. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and fifty-year member of the New Johnsonville Caldwell Masonic Lodge #273. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Chittenden, and sisters, Joyce Powell, Phyllis Chittenden, and Bonnie Chittenden. Survivors include a son, Damon Brent (Jane) Chittenden (Jane) of Mt. Juliet; a daughter, Dalyn C. (Bert) Patterson of Linden; sisters, Barbara Ann Swindell and Marlene Gay Dollar, both of Georgia; grandchildren, Sarah Lynn (Shane) Burcham, Rachael Lynn Patterson, and Cody Alexander Chittenden; and brother-in-law, Grayson Powell of Georgia.