Commissioner Mary Ann Qualls Seeks Re-Election in Second

Perry County Commissioner Mary Ann Qualls, who represents the Second District, is seeking re-election to another four-year term. She released the following statement:

“I am Mary Ann Qualls and I am running for re-election to the Second District County Commission Seat.

“I was born and raised in Perry County and my home has always been here. I live on Deer Creek, what I call God’s Country, on our fifth generation family farm. I am a proud member of and attend Linden Church of God–The Bridge.

“I have held the seat of County Commissioner for a number of years and consider it a privilege and honor to be the voice of women. In the years I’ve held this seat, I have committed myself to the responsibility and have been present at every regularly scheduled commission meeting.

“I believe in listening to anyone who has concerns about our county and the operations thereof. I encourage everyone to attend our monthly meetings and see first-hand how county business is conducted. Commissioners are tasked with difficult decisions, and if re-elected I vow to make the decisions that are best for the county and the people.

“I encourage each and every person to get out and exercise their right to vote. Your vote and support in the August 4th election is greatly appreciated. God bless Perry County and the people who call it home.”