Commission: Revenues Up in Multiple Budget Areas

The Perry County Commission met in regular session on Monday, June 20, 2022, and handled mostly routine business, including approval of end of the fiscal year budget amendments.

As budget committee work extends into July, the Commission adopted a continuation budget for operations until the 2022-23 budget is adopted.

County Mayor John Carroll reported revenue growth in several budget line items: $537,253 in the general fund, $13,800 in the county buildings funds, $681,448 in the ambulance fund, and $886 in the special purpose fund.

In other business, the Commission approved unanimously a recommendation from the Perry County Library Board to reappoint Howard O’Guin to a three-year term, and to appoint Becky Hendrix and Rosemary Turnbow to three-year terms on that board.

The Commission also approved unanimously a motion to relinquish any claim to upkeep of Old Pump Station Road at Mousetail Landing State Park, and to allow the state to maintain that roadway.

There was some discussion—but no action—concerning needed repairs of the concession stand and press box at the PCHS football field. The matter will be taken up at a future meeting when more information is available.

Commissioners wanted to explore use of Perry County Jail inmate labor to do the work, with the county possibly purchasing materials, and if tourism funds could be used to make the upgrades.

