BECKY ANN FRENCH FLYNN

Mrs. Flynn, 47, of Lobelville, died Sunday June 19, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The family chose cremation. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Waverly, the daughter of Cleave and Jacquline Warren French, who survive. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Sue and J.C. French, and step-mother Martha Elaine “Nannie” French. Survivors include her husband, Darryl Flynn; two sons, Kelby Jay (Kaylie) Flynn and Cleave CJ (Jayden) Flynn; father Cleave French; in-laws, John and Geraldine Flynn; a grandson, Kellan Flynn; three sisters, Cathy Turner, Jackie Sue (Lindsey) Richardson, and Amy French; a stepsister, Jessica Wallace; and stepbrothers, Barton (Leigha) Coble, Sammy Coble, Jesse French, and Jesden French.