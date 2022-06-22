STEVEN WADE BATES

Mr. Bates, 57, of Lobelville, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service was held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Robby Moore, Jay Hinson, and Kirk Haston officiating. He was born in Linden, the son of Jane Warren Lewis, of Linden, who survives, and the late Markel Wade Bates. He was a 1983 graduate of Perry County High School, and earned a B.S. degree from Freed-Hardeman University. He was a member of Brush Creek Church of Christ, and a former teacher and coach at Lobelville School. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elijah and Loudean Trull Warren and Cecil “Pete” and Bonnie McCoy Bates. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Paige Graves Bates of Henderson; three sons, Colby Bates and Braden Bates, both of Lexington, and Oakley(Kayla) Bates, of Linden; three grandchildren, Knox, Oaklyn, and Reed Bates; and a brother, Mark (PJ) Bates of Linden.