TOMMIE RUTH SHARP PARNELL

Mrs. Parnell, 91, of Linden, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Carolyn Parnell officiating. Burial was at Trull Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Mayhugh Sharp and Anna Mae Garner Sharp. She was a graduate of Linden High School. She retired from Johnson Controls/Fisher & Company after twenty years of employment, and previously worked at Washington Manufacturing Corporation in Linden for thirty-five years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Parnell, and brothers, J.W. Sharp and James Sharpe. Survivors include her sisters-in-law, Melba Sharp and Reba Sharpe, both of Linden; nieces, Karen (Boyd) Werfel of Waverly and Terri Sharp of Linden, and a nephew, Tim Sharp of Linden.