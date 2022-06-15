PC DEPUTIES ARE RECEIVING MOST UP-TO-DATE TRAINING

Sgt. ANDREW COBB

Perry County Sheriff’s Office

Special to the REVIEW

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has placed a special emphasis on getting its deputies the most up-to-date, current training available.

This benefits the citizens of the county as well as the deputies who are sworn to uphold the laws and follow the rules established and mandated by the Tennessee P.O.S.T. Commission.

Since 2021 alone, the Sheriff’s Office has sent six deputies to the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) and is scheduled to send two more before the end of the year.

Most of the deputies who received training have been able to go without additional cost to the office or taxpayers due to receiving a grant from the state.

Recently, the office sent two of its deputies to receive additional specialty training.

Deputy Shaun Evans attended the TLETA’s Emergency Vehicle Instructor’s Course. This course will certify Deputy Evans to instruct training at the office that will reduce accidents that cost taxpayers and the office additional money in vehicle repairs, allowing better maintenance of the fleet and reducing liability to the department and county as a whole.

This training will help our deputies be more aware of current laws, regulations, and safety concerns they face daily.

Sergeant Charlie Jones also recently …………………

………………FOR COMPELTE STORY, PLEASE READ 6/15/22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW……………