JUDGE CANDIDATES TO ANSWER QUESTIONS

The Buffalo River Review has proposed—and the candidates have accepted—a question and answer feature in preparation for the upcoming August 4, 2022 election for General Sessions & Juvenile Court Judge.

Judge Katerina Moore and challenger Tish Wilsdorf Holder have been emailed five questions about the office they are seeking; they have until June 22 to return their written answers, and their responses will be published in the June 29, 2022 edition of the Review.

The judgeship is for an eight-year term—the longest of any local elected office.

Early voting in the August 4 election begins in a month on July 15 and runs through July 30. The deadline to register to vote in the election is Tuesday, July 5.