The Perry County Republicans will host a “2022 Candidate Forum” , Thursday, June 16, 6:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. Meet the candidates, and hear their vision for the future of Perry County, children, families, and economy. The public is invited and ask questions. The party meets monthly on the third Thursday. Call 615-513-5852 for information.