SEND-OFF PARTY FOR EMILY & ZOEYA SUNDAY AT CHAMBER

Everyone is invited to a “send-off” party for Miss Perry County Emily Pennington and Miss Perry County Outstanding Teen Zoeya Khan this Sunday, June 12, at the Chamber of Commerce, 215 East Main, Linden.

The “come and go” reception from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. is the public’s opportunity to wish Emily and Zoeya success in the upcoming competition.

While Emily is well-known in the county, Zoeya was only recently crowned following an online competition. Perry County did not have a Miss Outstanding Teen pageant this year, but local officials with the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant organization welcomed Zoeya as the title holder.

Zoeya was kind enough to answer a few questions so that Perry Countians can learn about her background, service, and plans.

Zoeya was born in Memphis—the city she calls home—to parents who were born in Pakistan and relocated to the Bluff City in 2000.

Zoeya’s brother was also born in Memphis; he is a student at Vanderbilt University.

Zoeya, who is seventeen, is a senior at Lausanne Collegiate School. She aspires to be a Sports Medicine Physician.

Zoeya said she first got involved with the Miss America Organization by competing in the Miss Germantown Outstanding Teen pageant in 2019—with the hopes of drawing attention to her platform.

“It wasn’t the chase for crown or title that drew me to the Miss America Organization; it was the platform work that I wanted to pursue that made me want to keep working and representing my service initiative of ‘Celebrating Diversity and Embracing Our Differences,’” Zoeya told the Review.

Zoeya was later appointed the title of Miss West Tennessee Outstanding Teen which allowed her to reach out to schools and corporations to spread awareness of her platform.

“I did not choose this platform; this platform chose me in the maternity ward of Methodist Germantown in…………….

