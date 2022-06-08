SANDERS IS COUNTY COMMISSIONER CANDIDATE FOR FOURTH DISTRICT

Adam Sanders is seeking election to a four-year term on the Perry County Commission, representing District Four. He has released the following statement to voters”

“I would like to take this perfect time and opportunity to make my statement to the voters of the Fourth District of Perry County.

“I am Adam Sanders; most of you know me and I know most of you. But in case you do not, let me introduce myself.

“I was born in Linden, the oldest child, to Doug Sanders and the late Ramona Barber Sanders. I am a 1995 graduate of PCHS and I am a third generation business owner, having worked in the family business since I was around thirteen, and full-time since I was eighteen, taking on partial ownership duties in my twenties.

“I am now forty-four with one perfect and beautiful twelve-year-old daughter, Ava Kate. I reside in the Coon Creek/Brush Creek community and attend Linden Church of Christ. I am very thankful to live in, work in, and love the people and community that surrounds me.

“Taking on the job as County Commissioner encounters many difficult, pressing decisions along the way. Taking every caution to hear both sides, survey the facts, and to vote my conscience for the very best possible solution to every problem and issue is the only way to do the job.

“I will always keep the citizens of this county in mind and measure carefully how each decision I make, whether small or large, affects every person I would represent.

“Maintaining every department and keeping within budget is always difficult, and all decisions made are not always popular, but I would strive to do the absolute best to keep every department cost-effective, personable, courteous, and accessible within the boundaries of the budgets that are set before them.

“I will set a high level of accountability for myself and for the Commission, if elected, in……………….

