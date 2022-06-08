MOUSETAIL FISHING RODEO SATURDAY

Kids ages zero to seventeen are invited to Mousetail Landing State Park’s Fishing Rodeo this Saturday morning, June 11.

Preregistration is preferred, but not required. Register through the park Facebook page or website. Registration the day of will be from 7:00 to 7:45 a.m. in the Spring Creek boat ramp parking lot.

If you are preregistered, you may go straight to your fishing spot, but you cannot start fishing until 8:00 a.m. Fishing ends at 11:00. Weigh-in will be Spring Creek ramp parking lot at 11:30 a.m.

You can fish anywhere on MLSP or the Lady’s Bluff area. You must fish from the bank and follow all TWRA rules and regulations. Maps of fishing areas will be available at registration.

Age groups are 0-3, 4-7, 8-12, and 13-17. Prizes will be awarded in each age group for biggest fish and most fish. Maps of fishing areas will be available at registration.

Donations for prizes can be dropped off at the park office from 8:30 to 4:30, Monday through Friday, or by calling 731-847-0841. Please have donations delivered no later than close of business on Friday, June 10.