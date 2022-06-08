ELECTRICITY RATES JUMP ON JUNE BILLING

The cost for electricity will be higher in June as the Tennessee Valley Authority moves to seasonal (summer) pricing and their Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) increases.

Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative residential members using 1,200 kilowatt-hours will pay $11.35 (7.66 percent) more than they did last month for the same amount of energy.

The residential per kilowatt-hour price is $0.10056; a complete rate schedule is available at mlec.com.

MLEC offers this information to help members use energy more wisely and better control energy use:

–Turn off unnecessary lights and other equipment when not in use.

–Use a power strip on televisions and other electronics.

–Complete the free DIY Home Energy Assessment online and receive an energy kit and $10 Home Depot card.

–Participate in a free online energy workshop.

–MLEC’s Energy Specialist can also conduct a free Home Energy Evaluation at your home or with you virtually online. See the “Ways To Save” tab on mlec.com for details.

–Add insulation to your attic and air seal your home against leaks to earn up to $750 in rebates. Available for a limited time and some restrictions apply.

For more energy tips, ask MLEC for a copy of the “101 Ways to Save” brochure.