SHERIFF WEEMS: INMATE CEMETERY MOWING EFFORT ‘CAN’T KEEP UP WITH DEMANDS’

Sheriff NICK WEEMS

Special to the Review

I can remember going to our annual family cemetery decoration as a child.

My father, my grandmother, her brother, sister, and others sang from a an old red-back hymnal. Everyone gathered under the shade trees, sang along, and renewed old connections.

There were a lot of tales told about those who had passed on. That old flat top guitar my grandma strummed wasn’t in tune, but nobody cared.

A collection plate was passed around the crowd to collect funding for the maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery. People gave generously because they wanted their family members’ final resting place to be taken care of.

Shortly after the singing and a short message, we would all get full on southern fried chicken, casseroles, pies, cakes and family. Those were good times.

Sadly, This is now almost a bygone era and has been for many years.

When I was elected Sheriff in 2016, the Perry County Jail inmates were mowing around 40 graveyards in Perry County. We maintained our compound, the skeet range, the Coon Hunters Club, NYX, Health Department, Linden Head Start, Iron Furnace, and Perry County Courthouse.

This service was started with intentions of helping our trustees give back to the community while helping our citizens.

Our goal, as always, is to try and help supplement community cemeteries that had little to no funds. Over the last six years we have grown to over 90 cemeteries.

Along with the before-mentioned county and city properties. TDOC terminated ……………………..

……………………………FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 6-1-22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…………………