NOTICE TO VENDORS

Bids are now being accepted for the equipment, supplies, and materials for the operation on the Perry County Highway Department for the fiscal year 2022-2023 beginning July 1, 2022. Please render bids in writing, sealed and delivered to the Perry County Highway Dept., P.O. Box 38, Linden, TN. 37096 prior to bid opening at 10a.m., June 16, 2022. Please mark envelopes “Sealed Bid” and also include on the bid the dates that bids are for, ex: 7/1/22-6/30/23. Crushed rock, crushed rock delivered, asphalt-including hot mix and cold mix, RS-2, culverts (plastic, metal, and concrete), repair and construction of small concrete bridges and box culverts, fuel and lubricants, tires and tubes, grader blades and loader teeth, wood products (treated and untreated), painting pavement markings, bids on asphalt in place per mile, repair and new guardrails, signs, and geo-textiles. The Perry County Highway Superintendent has the right to reject any and all bids. First publication date: June 1, 2022.

Robert Dedrick, Superintendent | Perry Co. Highway Department