GRAVES IS CANDIDATE FOR BOARD OF EDUCATION IN THIRD DISTRICT

Stacey Hinson Graves is a candidate for the Perry County Board of Education, subject to the August 4 election. She released the following statement to voters:

“My name is Stacey Hinson Graves, and I am excited to announce that I am seeking a seat on the Perry County School Board representing the Third District in the upcoming election.

“I have been a resident of Perry County my entire life. My parents are Johnny and Linda Hinson, brother Brent Hinson, and late grandparents Bernice (Red) and Anna Mae Hinson and Fred and Ina Warren.

“I have two children who both have attended Perry County Schools, Logan and Owen Hickerson. I am married to Derrick Graves.

“I graduated from Perry County High School. I attended Middle Tennessee State University and received by Bachelor’s degree in Education. In 2003 I earned my Master’s degree in Administration and Supervision from Tennessee State University. I furthered my career by adding an endorsement in School Counseling in 2008 from Tennessee State University.

“I have been an educator for 21 years. I am very fortunate to have been able to obtain many jobs in the school system including: Special Education Resource teacher, Special Education CDC teacher, Assistant Girls’ Basketball Coach, School Counselor, High School Assistant Principal, and High School Principal (five years).

“The school board has two main functions. First, to advocate and make decisions that lead to excellence in educating our youth.

“I am running because I value education and see more and more the importance of being able to make educated decisions that impact public education. As a parent of two school aged children, it is important to me that our children receive an education that will prepare them to be successful in their future careers; meanwhile protecting the values of our rural community where we can instill good citizenship, manners, a firm handshake, and life skills that will be beneficial in adult life.

“Fortunately, I have been in a role that I have worked directly with parents, community leaders, teachers and students. I am aware of the needs and concerns that our schools are faced with on a daily basis and will strive to be a voice for the 3rd district.

“The second function of the board is to be a responsible steward of public funds. I also have worked with a school budget and understand the economic impact that a school can have on a small community. I feel that taxpayers deserve a board that will allocate money responsibility to avoid undue burden.

“Our children are one of our most valuable treasures. In Perry County, our schools are not running a business; they are running a home-away-from-home for our kids. I hope to be able to be a part of making decisions for our school homes.”