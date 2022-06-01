COMMISSIONER BURGESS SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Commissioner Brad Burgess, who represents Perry County’s second district, is seeking re-election to another four-year term in the August election. He released the following announcement:

“I, Brad Burgess, am seeking re-election for District Twp County Commissioner.

“Since serving as your County Commissioner the past four years, I have helped develop and implement our county’s annual budget as being the number one priority along with revenue/expenditures from different funds.

“As a County Commissioner requirement, continuing education training has also been completed annually with 40 credit hours established.

“I am married to Rosemary Burgess, and we have two children, Corina (Burgess) Burlison and Bradley Burgess Jr. (wife, Amanda), and two grandchildren, Hunter Mayberry and Braylee Burgess.

“I have lived in this county over thirty-nine years, serving with the volunteer fire department, Rescue Squad, County Highway Department, and the Town of Linden.

“Thank you for letting me serve you over the past four years and I hope for your continual support for the next four years. I would appreciate your vote August 4, 2022.”