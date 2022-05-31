PCHS FOOTBALL BBQ & CORNHOLE

PCHS Football team invites you to a BBQ & Cornhole Tournament fundraiser this Sunday, June 5, at the high school. Food will be served 11:00 to 2:00, and the cornhole competition begins at 1:00 in the gymnasium.

Tickets can be purchased from any PCHS football player, coach, or parent, or pay at the door. BBQ plates cost $10 and include drink and dessert. Entry fee for the cornhole tourney is $10 per person or $20 per team. The winner will receive a set of Viking cornhole boards.

Proceeds benefit PCHS Viking football.