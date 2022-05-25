THRIFT STORE OWNERS ARRESTED ON WEAPONS & DRUG CHARGES, ALSO FACING MURDER ALLEGATIONS

Two Lobelville residents suspected of selling weapons through a thrift store there on Main Street have been arrested on multiple charges—but authorities were surprised to learn the two were out on bail for a second degree murder charge in Cheatham County.

Daniel Baker, 43, and his wife Mollie Baker, 40, were taken into custody by Perry County deputies executing search warrants at the business and their home following a tip about the weapon sales and some undercover work to confirm the information.

When the two were arrested, deputies saw their ankle bracelets and learned about the murder charges related to the December 2016 shooting death of Greg Sanders, 24, outside a home in Ashland City on Gibbs Road.

The Bakers were originally held without bond but at some point were granted the opportunity to make bail.

At the time of Sanders death, the family told Channel 5 News that the victim had gone to the home to collect rent from the tenants or evict them from the property that he owned.

Someone fired the fatal shot from inside the house as Sanders approached. A cousin who was with Sanders drove him to a hospital where he later died.

Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review that two……………….

………….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 5/25/22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW………