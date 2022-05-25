PAUL HOLT

Mr. Holt, 90, of Linden, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Three Rivers Hospital, Waverly. A memorial service will be held this Sunday, May 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. The family chose cremation. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Johnie Holt and Thelma Mercer Holt. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Linden New Life Christian Church. He was a logger and a sawmill operator for most of his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Graham Holt; a son-in-law, Edwin Marlin; and brothers, Walton, Chuck, and Jim Holt. Survivors include his children, Debbie Marlin of New Johnsonville, Dr. Timothy Holt of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ron Holt of Linden; grandchildren, Justin (Monica) Marlin, David Marlin, Josh (Alaina) Holt, Shane Holt, T.W. (Stacey) Holt, Rylee Holt, and Will Holt; ten great grandchildren; three great, great grandchildren; and a sister, Velma Ledbetter of White Bluff. Memorial donations may be made to Journey Into Hope through New Life Christian Church, Dominican Mission Fund, P.O. Box 89, Linden, TN 37096, or call 931-589-2838 for more information.