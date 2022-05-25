JUDGE MOORE SEEKS RE-ELECTION ON AUGUST 4TH BALLOT

General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Katerina Moore is seeking re-election to her second eight-year term in the August 4, 2022, election. She released the following statement to voters:

“In August of 2014, the voters of Perry County entrusted in me the privilege and honor of being Perry County’s General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge. Ever since then, I have taken my responsibility seriously and strived to do my best to serve Perry County and making it proud by bringing to Perry County a number of new programs, innovative ideas, and services.

“These programs have improved our Juvenile Court system as well as General Sessions Court. In particular, my staff and I have worked with various organizations and community partners to seek out and secure programs to address our County’s substance abuse issues and mental health needs of our community.

“Additionally, some of the programs that I have implemented have assisted in either collection of fines and court costs for the County or created revenue while reducing costs for the County government and its citizens.

“Finally, I have been instrumental with applying and receiving a number of grants that were beneficial for Perry County and allowed us to assist the youth of the County with much needed school supplies and playground equipment, improve security of the Courthouse, as well as improving the audio and visual systems in the courtroom.

“While serving as Perry County General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge, I have dedicated my time to serve and represent my community not only while sitting on the bench but off the bench as well.

“I have the privilege of serving as one of the eleven members on the Executive Board for Tennessee Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, who have been invited to serve on the board from a body of 114 Juvenile Judges across the State.

“Additionally, I am honored to serve on Educational Committee for Tennessee General Sessions Judges Conference, Tennessee Commission on Continuing Legal Education and Specialization, Perry County Council on Aging, Perry County Community Collaborative, Perry County Youth Centers, and Perry County Health Council.

“I am one of the founding members of two non-profit organizations in our community:……………….

