HOHENWALD WOMAN ARRESTED FOR THEFT, USED EMPLOYER INFO TO MAKE PURCHASES

A Hohenwald woman working for a Perry County business has been arrested on theft charges after opening an Amazon account in her employer’s name and using a company credit card to make purchases.

Kari Mackowski was charged with theft over $2,500 following her arrest on Saturday, May 21—just minutes before a cancer victims’ fundraiser event she organized in Lewis County.

Mackowski was signing up participants at the High Forest Jeep Club “Go Topless Day” when Perry County Investigator Rosanna Weems took her into custody.

According to the arrest report narrative, Mackowski is accused of using Miller Excavating’s employer identification number to set up a corporate account on Amazon and using the company’s credit to purchase items shipped to her Hohenwald home.

The initial purchase was made on April 13, 2022, with more buys during the month.

Sheriff Nick Weems said purchased items included office supplies, a vinyl cutting machine, laptop computer, rubber ducks, and raffle tickets.

The arrest report states that Mackowski did not tell her employer about the purchases or the Amazon account.

When the credit card bill arrived, the employer sent Mackowski a text informing her that she could not make unauthorized personal purchases.

Mackowski replied to the text and asked her employer to

