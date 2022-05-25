ESSIE BROADWAY KING

Mrs. King, 95, of Clifton died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at her residence. A funeral service was held Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Josh Layne officiating. Burial was at Mt. Auburn Methodist Church Cemetery, Clifton. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Grady Broadway and Eula Smith Broadway. She was a graduate of Linden High School Class of 1944, and a member of Mt. Auburn Methodist Church. She worked for many years as an inspector at Linden Apparel Corporation, Plant Two. In addition to her parents was preceded in death by her husband, Bill King; a daughter, Billie Davis; a sister, Virginia Richardson; and brother-in-law, Joe Richardson. Survivors include her daughters, Barbara (Chuck) Williams of Dover and Peggy (Tommy) Worley of Clifton; grandchildren, Gina (Rudd) Erisman, Tara (Paul) England, and Lisa (Brent) Wallace; and step-grandchildren, Tommy (Rene) Worley, Jr., Darryl (Kimberly) Worley, and Barry Worley.