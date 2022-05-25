BUFFALO RIVER TRUSS, LLC TO EXPAND IN PERRY COUNTY: 40 NEW JOBS

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Buffalo River Truss, LLC officials announced today the company will expand to a new location, creating 40 new jobs in Perry County.

Buffalo River Truss, headquartered in one of Tennessee’s Tier 4, distressed counties, will invest $1.5 million as the company relocates and consolidates its manufacturing and distribution operations from two buildings to one larger facility in Lobelville.

Located at 201 Rose Street, Buffalo River Truss’ new facility will have the capacity to add new equipment, which will allow for more onsite processing and custom manufacturing for the metal buildings industry.

Monroe Miller, owner and manager of Buffalo River Truss, said, “We feel blessed and excited to continue serving our community with new employment opportunities in Perry County. This expansion will allow us…………..

