BOBBY JOE CURL

Bobby Joe Curl, age 79 of Winchester, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. He was born in Nashville on December 19, 1942, to the late Robert Cude and Jo Nell (Arnold) Curl. Bobby grew up in Lobelville, Tennessee. After marrying the love of his life, Margaret, they lived for a short time in Wyoming volunteering as fire lookouts. After returning to Tennessee, he attended UT Martin, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business. Bobby started his career at Genesco, where he worked for ten years, and then went to Wilson Sporting Goods as the plant manager until 1984. In 1985, he and his beloved wife opened Curl’s Corner and ran the store until January 2007, when he retired and his son Michael took over the family business. After his retirement, he supported his grandchildren in all their sports and fine arts endeavors and cherished the time spent with family and friends. Bobby served as a member of the Tennessee National Guard as well as a member of Winchester City Council for ten years, a role he truly enjoyed. An avid sportsman, he coached his son Michael in Little League and Babe Ruth baseball and was a University of Tennessee sports fan. Bobby is survived by his loving and devoted wife of fifty-nine years, Margaret Clark Curl; children, Michelle Curl (Michael) Rogers, and Michael Clark (Sonya) Curl; grandchildren, Hayden Curl, Sydney Curl, Michael Rogers Jr, and Lauren Rogers; sister, Patsy (Danny) Ozment; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Larry and Ann York. A memorial gathering was held Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, Winchester.