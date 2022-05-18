TENNESSEE T’S SPENT SEVERAL DAYS IN LINDEN TOURING REGION

The Town of Linden welcomed the Tennessee T’s last week to their temporary home base, the Commodore Hotel, for the 2022 “Five River Tour.” The group left the Commodore each morning around 8:00 a.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and returned from excursions to Wayne, Hardin, Humphreys, and McNairy counties each afternoon.

Organized by the group’s president Ricky Williams, the state official Model T Ford Club ran “up, under, around, and across five different rivers.”

The Model T Ford, voted the car of the 20th century, is credited with doing more to change the fabric of society that any other single object in history.

The Model T was the first car to be built on the assembly line which drove the price down for a touring vehicle from $850 in 1909 to $380 in 1927, making it affordable to the common citizen and allowing country residents to drive to town.

The Model T has a comfortable cruising speed of around 30-35 mph, with a 22 hp engine that can propel the vehicle to 40 or 45 mph. The gravity-fed gas engine gets around 15-20 miles per gallon.

The wheels have wooden spokes, and parts are still readily available. The vehicle was cranked by hand until 1919 when a starter was added.

In its heyday, over half the cars on roads worldwide were Model T Fords. By the end of production in 1927, a Model T rolled off assembly lines every 24 seconds.